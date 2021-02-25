Enda McDonagh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Enda McDonagh has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @JCFJustice: It is with sadness today that we heard that a friend and inspiration to the Centre, Enda McDonagh, has died. It is sadder still that as @IPRT have made clear, the prejudice against Travellers that Enda opposed all his life is still rife in our society https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/religion-and-beliefs/influential-liberal-theologian-fr-enda-mcdonagh-dies-aged-90-1.4494054

