Endodontic treatment in public health: Endodontic Treatment Expands in National Public Health Services

I Squared Capital Appoints Gautam Bhandari as Chief Global Investments Officer

I Squared Capital, a leading infrastructure investment firm, has announced the appointment of Gautam Bhandari as its Chief Global Investments Officer. In his new role, Bhandari will be responsible for overseeing the company’s investment activities worldwide.

A Leader in Infrastructure Investment

I Squared Capital is a global infrastructure investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. The company invests in energy, utilities, transportation, and telecommunications infrastructure assets all over the world. Since its founding in 2012, I Squared Capital has become one of the most prominent infrastructure investment firms in the world.

Gautam Bhandari’s Background

Gautam Bhandari is a co-founder and managing partner of I Squared Capital. He has been with the company since its founding in 2012. Before joining I Squared Capital, Bhandari worked at Morgan Stanley for 17 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

The Role of Chief Global Investments Officer

As Chief Global Investments Officer, Bhandari will be responsible for overseeing I Squared Capital’s investment activities worldwide. This includes identifying potential investments, conducting due diligence, and managing the company’s portfolio of assets. Bhandari will also work closely with the company’s other senior leaders to develop and implement the company’s overall investment strategy.

What This Means for I Squared Capital

The appointment of Gautam Bhandari as Chief Global Investments Officer is a significant move for I Squared Capital. Bhandari has been with the company since its founding and has played a key role in its success over the years. His experience in infrastructure investment and his deep understanding of the company’s investment strategy make him an ideal choice for this role.

With Bhandari at the helm of its investment activities, I Squared Capital is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the years to come. The company’s portfolio of assets is expected to continue to grow, and its investment strategy is likely to remain focused on energy, utilities, transportation, and telecommunications infrastructure assets.

The Future of Infrastructure Investment

Infrastructure investment is becoming increasingly important in today’s world. As populations continue to grow and urbanize, the demand for infrastructure assets such as energy, transportation, and telecommunications is only going to increase. In addition, there is a growing recognition of the importance of sustainable infrastructure investment, which focuses on investing in assets that have a positive impact on the environment and society.

I Squared Capital is at the forefront of this trend, and the appointment of Gautam Bhandari as Chief Global Investments Officer is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to this area of investment. With his leadership and expertise, the company is well-positioned to continue to grow and succeed in the years to come.

Conclusion

The appointment of Gautam Bhandari as Chief Global Investments Officer of I Squared Capital is a significant move for the company. Bhandari’s experience, leadership, and expertise make him the ideal candidate for this role. With Bhandari at the helm of its investment activities, I Squared Capital is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the years to come.

