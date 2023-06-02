Endometriosis treatment breakthrough: Australian Researchers Make Treatment Breakthrough for Endometriosis

Breakthrough in Endometriosis Research: New Hope for Women Suffering from Chronic Condition

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that affects millions of women worldwide. It is a medical condition in which the cells that line the uterus grow outside of it, causing pain, inflammation, and infertility. The condition affects one in ten women during their reproductive years, and it can take up to 7.5 years for a diagnosis to be made, according to research by Endometriosis UK. However, there is now hope for women suffering from endometriosis, thanks to a breakthrough in research by the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney.

Researchers at the hospital have grown tissue from every known type of endometriosis, and they have tracked changes and compared how each type responds to various therapies. This breakthrough means that researchers can experiment with various endometriosis therapies and determine which one is best suited for a particular woman. The advancements made in endometriosis research are similar to those made in breast cancer treatment 30 years ago, according to Professor Jason Abbott, a leading expert in obstetrics and gynecology at the hospital.

Endometriosis is a debilitating and excruciatingly painful condition that affects women’s daily lives. Many women suffer from insurmountable fatigue, pain, and nausea for years before receiving a diagnosis. Those who suffer from the condition often feel isolated and alone, but public figures such as Bindi Irwin, Alexa Chung, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Dunham, Kayla Itsines, and Molly-Mae Hague have been speaking up about the condition’s impact on their lives. They have urged women to seek help and not suffer in silence.

Symptoms of endometriosis include pain in the lower abdomen, pelvis, or lower back, pain during and after sex, and bleeding between periods. Diagnosis can take some time because the condition can manifest itself in different ways, and it shares symptoms with other conditions. Treatment can reduce the severity of symptoms and improve the quality of life of women living with endometriosis. Treatment typically includes painkillers, hormone medication, contraceptives, and surgery.

Endometriosis does not necessarily cause infertility, but there are some associations with fertility issues. According to Endometriosis UK, even with severe endometriosis, it is estimated that 60-70% of women living with the condition can get pregnant through natural conception. More research is needed into the link between endometriosis and fertility.

If you are affected by endometriosis, you should seek help and support. There are several resources and communities where you can find help, such as Endometriosis SHE Trust UK and Endometriosis UK. Instagram communities like the Endo Girl Gang and the Endometriosis Coalition also aim to promote awareness and provide resources about the condition.

In conclusion, the breakthrough in endometriosis research is a significant step forward in the treatment and management of the condition. Women who suffer from endometriosis can now have hope that new therapies will be available to them soon. It is essential to raise awareness about the condition and to encourage women to seek help and support. No woman should suffer in silence.

News Source : Rosie Fitzmaurice,Sian Hewitt and Nuray Bulbul

Source Link :What is endometriosis? Treatment breakthrough made by Australian researchers/