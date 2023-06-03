Endowed scholarship created to honor Rose Crumb, founder of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County in Port Angeles

Rose Crumb : Endowed scholarship created in memory of Rose Crumb to support nursing students at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington

The late Rose Crumb, who founded the Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County in Port Angeles, is being honored through the creation of an endowed scholarship at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey to support undergraduate nursing students. The scholarship gives priority to students from Clallam County and transfer students from Peninsula College in Port Angeles. The scholarship was established by Saint Martin’s University alumnus Patrick Crumb (1985), his wife Karen, and eight siblings. The endowment provides tuition support to students demonstrating financial need in the Saint Martin’s nursing program. The Crumb family’s initial gift of $150,000 was matched by the Saint Martin’s Abbey, thereby doubling the impact of their donation.

News Source : Peninsula Daily News

