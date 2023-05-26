Endurance Grand – enduranceathlete: Biographical Details of Endurance Grand: Age, Nationality, Ethnicity, Birthplace, Profession, Relationship Status

Endurance Grand Biography

Age

Endurance Grand was born on March 1, 1994. As of 2021, she is 27 years old.

Nationality and Tribe

Endurance Grand is a Nigerian and hails from the Delta State. She is of the Isoko tribe.

Place of Birth

Endurance Grand was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. She grew up in Lagos and later moved to Delta State.

Occupation

Endurance Grand is a professional model and actress. She has graced the runway for several top fashion designers in Nigeria and beyond. She has also featured in several movies and TV series.

Origin

Endurance Grand’s parents are from Delta State. Her father is an engineer and her mother is a businesswoman. Endurance is the first child of her parents and has two younger siblings.

Boyfriend

Endurance Grand is currently single. She has not been linked to any romantic partner publicly.

Early Life and Education

Endurance Grand had her primary and secondary school education in Lagos State. She later went on to study Mass Communication at the Delta State University, Abraka.

Career

Endurance Grand’s journey to becoming a model and actress started when she won the Miss Delta State University beauty pageant in her final year. After her win, she started getting offers to model for brands and designers.

Her first major modeling gig was for the prestigious Lagos Fashion and Design Week in 2015. Since then, she has been a regular on the runway for top designers in Nigeria and Africa.

Endurance Grand also ventured into acting and has featured in several movies and TV series. Some of her notable works include “Jenifa’s Diary,” “The Johnsons,” and “The Ghost and the Tout.”

Philanthropy

Endurance Grand is passionate about using her platform to give back to society. She is involved in several charitable causes, including providing education and healthcare services to underprivileged children.

Awards and Recognition

Endurance Grand’s hard work and dedication to her craft have not gone unnoticed. In 2019, she won the Best Model of the Year award at the Delta Fashion and Style Awards.

Conclusion

Endurance Grand is a talented and hardworking model and actress who is making waves in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Her dedication to her craft and philanthropy work has endeared her to many fans and admirers. With her beauty, talent, and drive, she is set to achieve even greater heights in the coming years.

