Enesel Shipping identified as seller of DHT’s 2018-built VLCC Maria P Lemos for $94.5m

Maria P Lemos : Enesel Shipping identified as seller of Maria P Lemos, the tanker sold to DHT Holdings for $94.5m

The Enesel Shipping, owned by Greek siblings Andonis and Filippos Lemos, has been identified as the seller of the tanker deal of the week last week. DHT Holdings announced on Thursday that they had acquired a VLCC built in 2018 for $94.5m, without disclosing the seller or ship details. However, over the weekend, the seller and ship were revealed to be Enesel Shipping and the Hyundai Heavy-built Maria P Lemos, respectively. The tanker was ordered for $83m, together with three other sister vessels in 2017 and has earned the seller millions. According to Clarksons Research, in July 2021, three-year younger sister vessels from the same yard were sold en bloc for $90m each.

Read Full story : Enesel revealed as VLCC seller to DHT /

News Source : Sam Chambers

VLCC seller Enesel Enesel VLCC shipping DHT acquisition of Enesel Enesel VLCC fleet Enesel’s role in the VLCC market