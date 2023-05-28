“ENFIA settlement slips”: Step-by-Step Printing of ENFIA Settlement Slips: The SOS and Potential “Traps” – Latest News Update

LIGHT: Countdown to the payment of the first installment. How to print the statement and what to look out for.

By May 31st, the first installment for the Residential Property Tax (ENFIA) should be paid. ENFIA is paid in 10 equal monthly installments, the first being paid by the end of the current month and the last by the end of October.

The payment of ENFIA is mandatory for all property owners in Greece. Failure to pay can result in fines and legal action. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the payment is made on time.

To make the payment, it is necessary to print the ENFIA statement. The statement can be printed from the official website of the Ministry of Finance. The website provides a step-by-step guide on how to print the statement.

To print the statement, the property owner needs to have their tax number (AFM) and the unique property code (KAE) provided by the Ministry of Finance. The tax number and property code can be found on previous ENFIA statements or on the property deed.

Once the tax number and property code are entered, the website will generate the ENFIA statement for the property. The statement will show the amount of tax due and the deadline for payment.

It is important to check the statement carefully to ensure that all the information is correct. Any errors should be reported to the Ministry of Finance immediately.

The ENFIA statement shows the tax due for the property for the year. The tax is calculated based on the size and location of the property. Properties in more expensive areas will have a higher tax rate than those in less expensive areas.

The payment of ENFIA has been a contentious issue in Greece in recent years. Many property owners have protested against the tax, arguing that it is unfair and burdensome. The Greek government has responded to these protests by reducing the tax rates in some areas and providing exemptions for certain groups of property owners.

Despite these changes, the payment of ENFIA remains an important obligation for property owners in Greece. Failure to pay can result in fines and legal action. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the payment is made on time and that the ENFIA statement is checked carefully for any errors.

In conclusion, the payment of ENFIA is an important obligation for property owners in Greece. The first installment is due by May 31st, and the statement can be printed from the official website of the Ministry of Finance. It is important to check the statement carefully for any errors, and to ensure that the payment is made on time to avoid fines and legal action.

Source Link :ENFIA: The SOS and the “traps” – Step by step printing of the settlement slips bomb – News/

Property Tax Greek Taxation System ENFIA Protest Property Valuation Tax Evasion