Engineer Angus Craig dies in Hunter Valley wedding bus crash

Angus Craig, victim of Hunter Valley wedding bus crash : Engineer Angus Craig dies in Hunter Valley bus crash, sister pays tribute

Angus Craig’s older sister, Georgia, spoke from their family home in Sanctuary Point, NSW, praising her brother as a special man who had a way of opening up and being honest. She recounted the emotional hours the family spent waiting for news after the fatal Hunter Valley wedding bus crash that killed Angus and nine others. Angus, an engineer, had lived with groom Mitch Gaffney in Singleton after university and was working in the coal mines of Central Queensland at the time of his death. He had recently moved out of Georgia’s home in Brisbane to be with his girlfriend, Bella. Georgia described her brother as a father figure to her friends and said that he had left many broken hearts behind. The family is now coming to terms with the fact that Angus will never experience many of life’s milestones, including the birth of Georgia’s first child, due in two months.

Read Full story : Family pays tribute to Hunter Valley bus crash victim Angus Craig /

News Source : Emily McPherson

Hunter Valley bus crash Angus Craig tribute Family tribute to Angus Craig Hunter Valley bus accident Angus Craig memorial