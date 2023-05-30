Prashant Dixit – victim name : 32-year-old engineer Prashant Dixit dies after jumping in front of train at Noida Sector 34 metro station

Prashant Dixit, a 32-year-old engineer from Bhadohi, allegedly died by jumping in front of a moving train at Noida Sector 34 metro station in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Dixit, who was living in Noida Sector 74, had studied engineering in Mumbai in 2017 and was struggling to find a job, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Harish Chander. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately from suicide-prevention organisations such as MITRAM FOUNDATION, COOJ Mental Health Foundation, SANJIVINI, VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION, or Life Suicide Prevention.

Read Full story : 32-Year-Old Engineer Dies After Jumping In Front Of Delhi Metro Train /

News Source : India.com News Desk

Delhi Metro suicide Suicide prevention in Delhi Metro Mental health awareness in Delhi Metro Safety measures for Delhi Metro commuters Delhi Metro emergency response system