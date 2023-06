Breaking News: English Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of English actor Paxton Whitehead, who passed away at the age of 85. Whitehead was known for his memorable performances on stage and screen, and his passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and admired his work.

