English Courses for Grades 11 and 12 | Thulyatha | Obituary Tribute

Plus One English

Plus One English is an important subject for students who are studying in the higher secondary level of education in Kerala. The subject is designed to improve the language skills of the students and to help them communicate effectively in English.

The syllabus of Plus One English covers a wide range of topics including poetry, prose, and language studies. The poetry section includes poems from different periods and cultures, while the prose section includes short stories, essays, and other literary works. The language studies section focuses on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.

One of the key objectives of Plus One English is to help students develop critical thinking skills. Students are encouraged to analyze literary works and to express their opinions on them. This helps them to develop their own unique perspective on the world around them.

Plus One English also prepares students for further studies in the field of English literature. Students who are interested in pursuing a career in this field can benefit greatly from the foundational knowledge and skills that they acquire in this subject.

Plus Two English

Plus Two English is a continuation of the English curriculum that is taught in Plus One. The subject builds upon the foundational knowledge that students acquire in Plus One and introduces them to more advanced concepts and skills.

The syllabus of Plus Two English is designed to help students develop a deeper understanding of the English language and literature. The poetry section includes works from renowned poets such as John Donne, William Wordsworth, and T.S. Eliot. The prose section includes works of fiction and non-fiction from different periods and cultures.

One of the key objectives of Plus Two English is to help students develop their writing skills. Students are encouraged to write essays, reports, and other types of writing that require critical thinking and analytical skills.

Plus Two English also prepares students for higher education in the field of English literature. Students who are interested in pursuing a degree in this field can benefit greatly from the advanced knowledge and skills that they acquire in this subject.

THULYATHA

Thulyatha is a form of Malayalam poetry that is characterized by its brevity and simplicity. The word Thulyatha means ‘equal weight’ in Malayalam, and refers to the fact that each line of a Thulyatha poem has the same number of syllables.

Thulyatha poetry is often used to convey deep emotions and feelings in a concise and powerful way. The simplicity of the form allows the poet to focus on the essence of the message, rather than getting bogged down in unnecessary details.

Thulyatha poetry is a popular form of expression in Kerala, and many well-known poets have used this form to create memorable works of literature. Some of the most popular themes in Thulyatha poetry include love, nature, and spirituality.

Thulyatha poetry is also an important part of the cultural heritage of Kerala. The simplicity and beauty of the form have made it a beloved art form among the people of the state, and it continues to be an important part of the literary landscape of Kerala.

OBITUARY ചരമ കുറിപ്പ്

Obituary or Charakurippu is a type of writing that is used to commemorate the life of someone who has passed away. It is a way of celebrating the achievements and contributions of the deceased person, and of expressing condolences to their loved ones.

Obituaries are usually written by journalists or other writers who have a close relationship with the deceased person or their family. They often include biographical information about the person, as well as information about their accomplishments and contributions to society.

Obituaries are an important part of the grieving process for many people. They provide a way for friends, family, and colleagues to come together to remember the deceased person and to celebrate their life.

Obituaries are also an important part of the historical record. They provide valuable information about the lives of people who have made significant contributions to society, and they help us to understand the social and cultural context in which they lived.

In Kerala, obituaries are often published in local newspapers and other media outlets. They are an important way for the community to come together to remember and honor the life of the deceased person.

