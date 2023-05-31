English Muffin Pizza Recipe SEO keyword: Festive English Muffin Pizza Recipe: Recipe for Festive English Muffin Pizzas

Mini English Muffin Pizzas: Easy and Fun to Make!

Are you in the mood for pizza but don’t want to order takeout or make a big mess in the kitchen? Festival Foods has the perfect solution for you: mini English Muffin Pizzas! These pizzas are not only easy to assemble, but also fun to eat. Plus, you can customize them with your favorite toppings.

Ingredients

Parchment paper or cooking spray

4 whole wheat English muffins, split

¾ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

Suggested toppings: see Chef’s Tips

Thinly sliced fresh basil for serving, optional

Directions

Set oven to broil. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or coat with cooking spray. Arrange the English muffin halves cut side up on prepared baking sheet. Lightly drizzle with olive oil. Place in the oven and toast until just golden, about 3 minutes, watching carefully throughout. Remove from oven and change temperature to 400°F. Spread 1 Tbsp. pizza sauce over each English muffin half. Top with mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and any desired toppings. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the muffins are browned on the edges. Top with fresh basil before serving, if desired. Enjoy!

Chef’s Tips

You can top your mini English Muffin Pizzas with mini pepperoni (or regular pepperoni, quartered), sausage, spinach, mushrooms, onions, or bell peppers. Get creative and mix and match your toppings!

Variations

If you’re gluten-free, you can still enjoy these mini pizzas by using gluten-free English muffins instead of whole wheat ones. Festival Foods has all the ingredients you need to make these mini English Muffin Pizzas, so start your shopping list today!

Not only are these mini pizzas easy to make, but they’re also a great way to get the whole family involved in the kitchen. Kids will love helping assemble their own pizzas and choosing their favorite toppings. Plus, these mini English Muffin Pizzas are perfect for parties or game nights. Serve them as an appetizer or snack and watch them disappear!

So why order takeout or make a big mess in the kitchen when you can make these mini English Muffin Pizzas in no time? Head to Festival Foods to get all the ingredients you need and start assembling your own mini pizzas today!

English muffin pizza recipe Festival Foods recipe Pizza recipe using English muffins Quick and easy pizza recipe Kid-friendly pizza recipe

News Source : OnFocus

Source Link :Festival Foods English Muffin Pizza Recipe/