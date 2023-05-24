English News: Post-Mortem Conducted on Aditya Singh Rajput, TV Actor Found Deceased at Mumbai Residence

TV Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at Mumbai Home

On Wednesday morning, the television industry was shocked by the news of the sudden demise of actor Aditya Singh Rajput. The 35-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai home. The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained, and the police are investigating the matter.

Early Life and Career

Aditya Singh Rajput was born in Mumbai on 17th November 1986. He started his acting career in 2010 with the popular TV show, “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani”. He then went on to act in several other TV shows, including “Savdhaan India”, “Crime Patrol”, “Udann”, and “Meri Durga”. Aditya was last seen in the TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

Post-Mortem Done

The police have confirmed that Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home. They have also confirmed that a post-mortem has been conducted to determine the cause of his death. However, the report is yet to be released, and the police have not yet made any comments on the matter.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Aditya Singh Rajput’s death has left the television industry in shock. Many of his co-stars and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the actor. Actress Kritika Kamra tweeted, “I’m so sorry, Adi… Rest in peace.” Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Shocked to hear about Aditya… RIP, my friend.”

Final Thoughts

The sudden death of Aditya Singh Rajput has left the television industry in mourning. The cause of his death is still unknown, and the police are investigating the matter. Aditya was a talented actor who had made a name for himself in the industry. He will be missed by his fans, friends, and colleagues.

Rest in Peace, Aditya Singh Rajput.

