English roast beef recipe: An easy-to-follow guide for preparing English roast beef

The History and Recipe of English Roast Beef

English roast beef is a classic dish that consists of beef tenderloin baked in the oven or on the grill. It is often served with various side dishes, such as baked carrots or fried potatoes. This dish is considered a national English dish and has a rich history that dates back to the 17th century.

The History of English Roast Beef

Roast beef began to be prepared in the families of English landowners who had large pastures and many heads of cattle. It was a symbol of wealth and luxury, as it required a large piece of meat and a lot of time for leisurely cooking. It was also seen as a patriotic dish and became synonymous with English culture and identity. In fact, during the 18th and 19th centuries, the term “roast beef” was used to refer to the English in general.

The Recipe for English Roast Beef

To make the perfect English roast beef, you will need the following ingredients:

1-1.5 kg of beef tenderloin (can be with or without bone)

2 tablespoons of oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups of beef broth or water

2 tablespoons of flour

Here’s how to make real English roast beef:

Allow the meat to reach room temperature. Brush it with oil and sprinkle salt and pepper on all sides. Preheat the oven to 220 degrees. Place the meat on a baking sheet or baking dish and place in the oven for 15 minutes to create a crispy crust. Lower the temperature to 180 degrees and continue baking the meat for another 45-60 minutes, depending on the desired degree of doneness. You can use a meat thermometer to determine doneness: for medium roasting, the temperature should be around 60 degrees, for well-done roast beef – around 70 degrees. Remove the meat from the oven and place on a rack or cutting board. Cover it with foil and a towel and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. At this time, prepare the sauce from the juice that remained on the tray or in the form. Pour it into a saucepan and place over medium heat. Dissolve the flour in a small amount of cold water and add to the sauce, stirring. Add broth or water and bring to a boil. Cook the sauce until it thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cut the meat into thin slices and serve with sauce and side dishes of your choice. Traditionally, roast beef is served with Yorkshire pudding and mashed potatoes. Puree is easy to prepare, but there are several secrets.

Overall, English roast beef is an iconic dish that has stood the test of time. Its rich history and delicious taste make it a must-try for anyone looking to experience traditional English cuisine.

