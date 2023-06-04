“Enjoy Illinois 300 track location”: Location of Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Race Today: Gateway near St. Louis

For the second year in a row, NASCAR fans are flocking to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The 1.25-mile track was awarded a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time in 2022, and it’s on the schedule again this year. Fans sold out the race last year, and as announced on Friday, they did it again this year, filling up the 57,000 grandstand seats for Sunday’s race.

This is a short week for crews, who raced into Monday night thanks to rain delays and postponements of the Memorial Day weekend Coca-Cola 600—the longest race on the circuit. Now, the focus shifts to the Enjoy Illinois 300 and a small town in Illinois on the Mississippi River just minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Gateway Motorsports Park is located about 300 miles southwest of Chicago in the town of Madison, which was founded in 1820 and has a population of just north of 3,000. Although located in Illinois, the track gets its name for being just over the border from St. Louis, where the Gateway Arch is just a 10-minute drive from the finish line. The track has a grandstand seating capacity of 57,000.

Throughout its history, Gateway Motorsports Park has played host to the biggest drivers and series in American motorsports – including NASCAR, IndyCar, and NHRA. It was built in 1967 for drag racing, and a road course was added in 1985. The road course hosted ARCA, Trans-Am, and other series before it was torn down and replaced in the mid-1990s under new track owner Chris Pook. The new course and the oval both opened in 1997.

Since that time, Madison has welcomed the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which left in 2010; the NASCAR Truck Series; the NASCAR Cup Series; NHRA drag racing; and IndyCar. The Cup Series arrived in 2022, replacing one of two Pocono races. Joey Logano took home the checkered flag at the inaugural race in an overtime finish. The result for Logano was overshadowed by drama surrounding Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin. If Sunday’s race is anything like the 2022 version, then Gateway might have found itself a spot on the schedule for years to come.

Gateway Motorsports Park Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR race St. Louis Track location Gateway St. Louis raceway

News Source : Nick Brinkerhoff

Source Link :Where is the NASCAR race today? Track location for Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway near St. Louis/