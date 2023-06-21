ented apology to those who chose not to get vaccinated







Top Canadian politician apologizes to unvaccinated

Top Canadian politician apologizes to unvaccinated: “We were wrong…”

A top Canadian politician has made an unprecedented apology to unvaccinated individuals. In her statement, she admitted that "we were wrong" in not doing enough to address vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. The politician went on to say that she understands the concerns of those who are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but urged them to reconsider their stance based on the overwhelming scientific evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. She also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated in order to protect oneself and the community as a whole. This apology marks a significant shift in the government's approach to vaccine hesitancy and highlights the importance of addressing misinformation and promoting accurate information about vaccines.





Vaccine Apology Canadian Politics Unvaccinated Controversy Apology Culture Public Health Debate