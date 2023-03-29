Entertainer Paul O’Grady (67) dies suddenly.

One of the tributes to Paul O’Grady, who passed away unexpectedly at 67, described him as “magnificent” and possessing a “unique talent”. O’Grady was born in Merseyside and was a beloved entertainer.

Sadly, news broke earlier today that beloved entertainer Paul O’Grady, originally from Merseyside, has passed away at the age of 67. Tributes have been pouring in from all over, with many noting his unique talent and the magnificence of his legacy.

From his early days as a stand-up comedian and drag act, O’Grady quickly rose to fame with his character Lily Savage, becoming a fixture on the British variety circuit throughout the 1990s. But it was perhaps his later work as a TV presenter, notably on his self-titled chat show and Channel 4’s popular daytime program “Countdown,” that endeared him to a wider audience and cemented his status as a national treasure.

O’Grady’s wit and irreverence, combined with his tenderness and empathy towards his guests and the wider public, made him a beloved figure both on and off screen. His humour was often acerbic, yet never malicious; he was a master of the double entendre, but also capable of delivering heartfelt monologues on weighty topics like mental health and LGBT rights.

His passing will be felt keenly by fans of all ages, but especially those who felt represented and embraced by his unapologetic queerness and his willingness to confront the prejudices and obstacles faced by LGBT people in Britain and around the world.

Perhaps O’Grady’s most lasting legacy, though, will be the joy he brought to so many people over the years. Whether through his wit, his charm, or his kindness, he touched the lives of countless individuals and made the world a brighter place for having been in it. May he rest in peace.

Source : @BBCNWT



“Magnificent” and “a unique talent” – amongst the tributes to Merseyside-born entertainer, Paul O’Grady, who has died suddenly at the age of 67.Read more here: https://t.co/K5aKYfkgcK pic.twitter.com/7UEvIp8Jxs— BBC North West (@BBCNWT) March 29, 2023

"Magnificent" and "a unique talent" – amongst the tributes to Merseyside-born entertainer, Paul O'Grady, who has died suddenly at the age of 67.

Read more here: https://t.co/K5aKYfkgcK pic.twitter.com/7UEvIp8Jxs — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) March 29, 2023