Entertainer Paul O’Grady dies at 67.

Renowned entertainer Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67. Known for his iconic alter-ego Lily Savage, O’Grady first rose to fame as a drag queen before transitioning to become a beloved comedian and television host. Fans around the world are mourning the loss of an iconic figure in the entertainment industry.

Born on June 14, 1955, in Birkenhead, England, O’Grady had a difficult childhood. He left school at the age of 16 and worked in a number of jobs before finding his calling as a performer. In the early 1980s, he began performing as Lily Savage in local pubs and clubs, quickly garnering a cult following.

O’Grady’s big break came in the 1990s when he was scouted by a producer who saw him performing as Lily Savage. He landed his own television show, “The Lily Savage Show,” which became an instant hit with audiences. Throughout the 1990s, O’Grady continued to perform as Savage, but he also began to establish himself as a comedian in his own right.

In 2004, O’Grady retired the Lily Savage character and began hosting his own talk show, “The Paul O’Grady Show.” The program ran for nearly a decade and was beloved by viewers for its blend of humor, celebrity interviews, and heartwarming segments.

O’Grady also had success as a writer, penning several books, including his memoir “Open the Cage, Murphy!” In 2018, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Liverpool Hope University for his contributions to the arts.

Despite his success, O’Grady remained down-to-earth and beloved by fans and colleagues alike. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laughter, and his kind heart.

In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from all over the world. Fans and fellow performers have praised O’Grady for his talent, his humor, and his compassion. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him and loved him.

O’Grady’s legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry will live on, inspiring future generations of performers to embrace their unique voices and share their talents with the world. Rest in peace, Paul.

Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who achieved fame as drag queen Lily Savage before becoming a much-loved comedian and host on British television, has died at age 67. https://t.co/gSFs8v1Bql— The Associated Press (@AP) March 29, 2023

