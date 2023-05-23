Entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93, following a scandalous downfall

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dead at the age of 93

Early years and rise to fame

Rolf Harris, the Australian-born entertainer, artist and musician, has died at the age of 93. Harris rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s as a popular television presenter and performer, known for his distinctive style of music and his friendly, approachable persona.

Born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1930, Harris showed an early talent for art and music, and began his career as a performer in the 1950s. He gained a following in Australia with his unique blend of music and comedy, and moved to the UK in 1952.

Television success

Harris quickly became a familiar face on British television, thanks to shows such as The Rolf Harris Show, which ran from 1967 to 1974. He was also a regular guest on the BBC’s long-running variety show The Good Old Days.

Harris was known for his distinctive style of music, which often featured the use of unusual instruments such as the didgeridoo, and for his friendly, approachable persona. He was a popular figure with children, and presented several shows aimed at young viewers, including Rolf’s Cartoon Club and Animal Hospital.

Controversy and downfall

However, Harris’s career was marred by controversy in later years. In 2014, he was convicted of multiple counts of indecent assault against young girls, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

The allegations against Harris had first emerged in 2013, when he was arrested as part of Operation Yewtree, the UK police investigation into historic sexual abuse by public figures. Harris was subsequently charged with a number of offences, and was found guilty in 2014.

He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, and was released on licence in 2017. Harris’s conviction and imprisonment led to his reputation being severely tarnished, and many of his honours and awards were revoked.

Legacy

Despite the controversy surrounding his later years, Rolf Harris remains a significant figure in the history of British entertainment. He was a talented artist and musician, and his distinctive style of performance influenced many other performers.

However, his reputation has been irreparably damaged by his conviction for sexual offences, and his legacy will always be overshadowed by this dark chapter in his life. Harris’s death marks the end of an era in British entertainment, but his controversial legacy will continue to be debated and discussed for years to come.

