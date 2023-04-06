Entertainment: Art director Norman Reynolds of ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ fame, passes away at 89

Saddening News for Hollywood

Hollywood has lost a revered talent with the passing of Norman Reynolds, the double-Oscar winning art director known for his work in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’. The accomplished production designer died at the age of 89 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, June 4, 2023.

Remembering Norman Reynolds

The family of Norman Reynolds remembers him as a cherished husband, father-in-law, granddad, great grandad, and an enormously talented production designer who brought to life many of the films we all love through his iconic set designs. May his work and legacy continue to inspire future generations.

A Sleuth of Compliments From Industry Professionals

The film industry has lost a stalwart with Norman’s passing, and industry professionals are paying their respects. Kathleen Kennedy, president of ‘Star Wars’ production company Lucasfilm, commended Norman Reynolds as an exceptional person to work with, with his contributions to the first entries of the ‘Star Wars’ saga and Indiana Jones series helping set the standard for the look of these beloved stories that has inspired generations of film designers. Steven Spielberg, a close collaborator with Norman Reynolds, said of him that he possessed that rare combination of humility and utter genius from which creative sparks fly.

A Portfolio of Iconic Designs

Norman Reynolds left behind a colorful catalog of memorable set designs that have contributed to some of the most celebrated films in cinematic history. His designs included the carbon freezing chamber in which Han Solo was encased in the 1980 Star Wars installment ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, Yoda’s planet Dagobah, as well as work on ‘Superman’, ‘Empire of the Sun’, ‘Alien 3’, and the first of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ films. His artistry and imagination continue to inspire and awe audiences to this day and will undoubtedly do so for generations to come.

The Early Life of Norman Reynolds

Born in Willesden, northwest London, in 1934, Norman Reynolds often told people he made biscuits so they wouldn’t know about his Hollywood links. His humble beginnings and hard work ethic eventually led him to find immense success in Hollywood, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire young aspiring creatives around the world.