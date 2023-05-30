Environmental Permitting Reviews: Federal Involvement in Environmental Permitting Reviews Reduced by Debt Deal

Permitting Changes in Debt Ceiling Deal Raise Concerns for Environmentalists

Efforts to streamline the federal permitting process under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) have raised alarm among environmentalists who claim that many projects would bypass federal review under the proposal currently making its way through Congress. The proposed changes, which aim to expedite permitting and federal spending, are part of a broader agreement to suspend the debt ceiling until January 1st, 2025. However, the proposed changes include language that would exempt projects from review under NEPA unless the federal government exercises “substantial” control and responsibility over them. Critics warn that the effort to expedite projects, even those related to the clean energy transition away from fossil fuels, could have unintended environmental impacts.

Most large projects require dozens of permits, but only a few of them involve federal involvement, such as an oil and gas pipeline that requires many state and local permits, but only one federal permit. This minimal level of involvement might not meet the “substantial” standard, according to Jean Su, energy justice director and senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. The definition of “substantial” will likely be decided in court, but a common-language interpretation of the term means “at least more than half—some type of majority,” she said. Under the current rules, a much smaller federal nexus is enough to trigger a NEPA review.

Natalie Mebane, climate campaign director of Greenpeace USA, points to Section 404 permits under the Clean Water Act, which are typically far more important than the multitude of other permits a project requires, as an example. “If we’re looking at a pure numbers game, what if a judge says, ‘Oh, it’s only one permit out of 100, that’s not a lot’? That could set a precedent for similar projects,” she said. Moreover, the vagueness of the word “substantial” is bound to invite litigation, which will “actually make projects drag on and take longer than if they had just gone through the normal review process,” Mebane said.

Another notable change that has sparked concern is the provision that would permit project developers to write their environmental reviews. Critics argue that this would pose an inherent conflict of interest and bias to minimize the size of the impacts, or to discuss minimal impacts that the project will have. “We wouldn’t expect objective environmental reviews. This could do great damage to communities whose voices will be silenced,” Su said. Stephen Schima, senior legislative counsel at Earthjustice, noted that private sector developers are legally responsible to their shareholders, whereas federal agencies are responsible to the public.

The bill also excludes from NEPA any international projects whose effects are located entirely outside the US. Under the current rules, the federal government can be sued if it invests in a project being built overseas, blocking the funding on the grounds that the NEPA review was inadequate or was not performed at all. Under the change, it would be harder to block an international project on NEPA grounds. A separate part of the bill would widen the use of categorical exclusions, essentially allowing agencies to use exclusions that have been developed by other agencies. This idea is “wildly inappropriate,” according to Schima. Some agencies, such as the Department of Transportation, have categorical exclusions for projects under a certain financial threshold, but they still have the potential for causing environmental harm, he said.

Industry groups countered that the deal simply cuts out unnecessary bureaucracy and helps projects get built faster. Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, called the bill “a positive step toward modernizing our permitting system and streamlining the bureaucratic process, which has been holding back America’s ability to build energy infrastructure for decades.” She also said the permitting language would cut Americans’ energy bills and maintain environmental protections. Similarly, Joshua Bolten, president and CEO of the Business Roundtable, said in a statement that the agreement “makes a down payment on permitting reform, helping to clear the path for new energy infrastructure projects.”

The White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday said that the deal “would protect and accelerate the implementation of the historic clean energy and environmental justice investments in the Inflation Reduction Act.” But Su said that while the bill would speed through projects the Biden administration prioritizes, it won’t stop there. “It’ll be good for renewable energy, but it’ll also be fantastic for fossil fuels,” she said.

The deal comes as the White House Council on Environmental Quality works on a set of changes to the NEPA regulations. Those changes had been expected to significantly unwind many of the tweaks the Trump administration had earlier put in place, but the debt ceiling deal limits expectations for how deeply CEQ will be able to act. CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory told Senate lawmakers on May 17th that the long-awaited second group of proposed changes to the NEPA regulations would be coming in “a matter of weeks.”

Environmental Permitting Reviews Federal Role in Environmental Permitting Reviews Debt Deal and Environmental Permitting Reviews Impact of Debt Deal on Federal Environmental Reviews Environmental Regulation and the Debt Deal

News Source : Stephen Lee

Source Link :Debt Deal Pares Federal Role in Environmental Permitting Reviews/