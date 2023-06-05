“environmentally friendly car tips”: Tips for Reducing Your Car’s Environmental Footprint

Decreasing the Environmental Impact of Your Car: Tips and Tricks

In present times, when our country is heading towards achieving internationally declared sustainable goals to decrease overall carbon emissions, it’s the responsibility of every individual to contribute their part. Vehicles run by non-renewable fuels like petrol and diesel are the major contributors to carbon emissions. In this article, we will tell you how you can decrease the environmental impact of your car. Read on to know all the ways.

Increase the Temperature of AC

During hot weather, we often use our car’s air conditioners on full blast. However, by raising the temperature of the AC by a degree or two, you can save energy and decrease your car’s fuel consumption. Doing this on a daily basis will lessen your carbon footprints.

Don’t Carry Unnecessary Weight

Carrying unnecessary weight can lead to the consumption of more fuel. Junk in your boot space adds to the overall weight of the car, so it’s better to use lightweight foot mats, alloy wheels, and avoid using heavy seat covers.

Choose an Easier Route

Choosing an easier and fuel-efficient route will simply increase your car’s mileage. An easier route doesn’t always mean a shorter route. It can be quite long (but with more steady state cruising) and will make you reach your destination with less fuel consumption. In the case of EV, a route with some traffic can help the vehicle to regenerate more quickly, rather than empty roads that will consume more with the throttle mode opened for a long duration of time.

Use Public Transport for Nearby Commutes

Instead of using your car for nearby commutes, you are suggested to use public transport to decrease the negative impact on the environment caused by your car.

Don’t Wash Frequently

Water is a valuable resource that needs to be saved for our next generation. Don’t wash your car frequently, and when you do, use a bucket of water instead of a hose pipe with continuous water flow. If you prefer taking your car to commercial car washes, choose the one with a waterless option.

By following these simple tips and tricks, you can contribute to decreasing the environmental impact of your car. Let’s work together to make our planet a better place to live in.

