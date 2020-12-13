Enzo Corigliano Death -Obituary – Dead :Lawrence University’s Enzo Corigliano of College Squash has Died .
Enzo Corigliano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
The CSA shares in the grief of the St. Lawrence and international squash communities after hearing about the tragic…
Posted by College Squash Association on Sunday, December 13, 2020
St. Lawrence University 10 hrs · Our community is mourning the loss of Enzo Corigliano ’22, who passed away on Saturday. Our thoughts are with Enzo’s family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Read more from President Fox.
Tributes
Kathy McDonald wrote
Our deepest sympathy goes to Enzo’s family and friends. We are so sorry to hear about his passing.
Mishell Middleton wrote
This is so sad. Our Deepest sympathy to the Enzo family and all his friends.
Jo Ann CAmpbell wrote
Prayers for Enzo’s family & SLU Community
Moira Klingaman Rienzo wrote
Heartbroken over this news, even though we did not know him. Prayers for his family.
Alexandra Lepore Coir wrote
So tough when a tight community like SLU looses one one of their precious few.
Margaret Shaw Merwin wrote
Heartbreaking … Sending prayers to Enzo’s family and friends…
Jessica Goodwin Hart wrote
This news has broken our hearts. We didn’t know Enzo, but You don’t have to know someone to feel the sadness of a life ending way too soon. We, as a SLU family, send love to his family and friends.
Nina DeLeone Mazuzan wrote
My heart breaks for him and his family, and the entire SLU community. Unfathomable sadness.
Vivian Fields wrote
Prayers to the family. My granddaughter attends SLU
Jeff Rickey wrote
Praying for Enzo’s family and friends and the St. Lawrence community.
Anne Elizabeth Boyce wrote
Heartbreaking. 🥲My son and I were so saddened to learn this news last evening. Sending our condolences, prayers and support to Enzo’s family and friends.
Megan Sullivan Keady wrote
Heartbreaking …sending strength, love and prayers to the entire SLU community and Enzo’s family .
Taylor Prescott Hubbard wrote
So sad. Both my daughters attend SLU and were heartbroken to hear this devastating news. Sending prayers to his family.
Gisele Khoury wrote
This is really sad, RIP Enzo. Sending love and prayers to your family .
Rita Sousouras wrote
To sad…my son is at SLU and is an international student…Our prayers are with his family
Melissa VanBumble Brady wrote
So awful. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends.
Betsy Macpherson wrote
What heartbreaking news. Keeping the Enzo family in our prayers.
Domenico Pirrotta wrote
My deepest sympathies to Enzo’s family and friends. What an awful loss, so sorry.
Sally Barker McSweeney wrote
Sending thoughts and prayers to Enzo’s family.
