EP Title: Panic Prayer (2023) by Inhuman Condition: A Brutal Display of US Death Metal featuring Massacre, Death, and Obituary.

Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer (2023) EP: A Brutal Display of US Death Metal

Inhuman Condition, the American death metal band formed by Terry Butler and Jeramie Kling, has recently released their highly anticipated EP titled Panic Prayer. The EP features five tracks of pure death metal brutality that delivers a crushing blow to all those who dare to listen.

Massacre: The Opening Salvo

The opening track of the EP, Massacre, is a perfect introduction to the band’s sound and style. The song starts with a menacing riff that sets the tone for the rest of the EP. The drums pound relentlessly, and the vocals are deep and guttural. The lyrics are a reflection of the band’s name and the genre they play, with lines like “Massacre, the only way to feel alive.”

Death: The Theme of the EP

Death is a recurring theme throughout the EP, and it is evident in every song. The second track of the EP, Death Warrant, is a prime example of this. The song features a blistering guitar solo that is sure to leave a lasting impression. The lyrics are about a person who is about to be executed, and the fear and anxiety they feel in their final moments. The song perfectly captures the feeling of impending doom and the inevitability of death.

Obituary: A Tribute to the Genre

The third track of the EP, Obituary, is a tribute to the death metal genre. The song features lyrics that pay homage to the bands that paved the way for Inhuman Condition and the genre as a whole. The track features some of the most complex and technical guitar work on the EP, showcasing the band’s musicianship and talent.

A Masterpiece of US Death Metal

The EP’s title track, Panic Prayer, is a masterpiece of US death metal. The song features a haunting intro that builds up to a crushing riff that will leave listeners in awe. The vocals are intense and powerful, and the lyrics deal with the struggles of life and the need for escape. Panic Prayer perfectly captures the band’s sound and style, and it is sure to become a fan favorite.

Inhuman Condition: A Force to be Reckoned With

Inhuman Condition’s Panic Prayer (2023) EP is a brutal display of US death metal that is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans of the genre. The EP features some of the most complex and technical guitar work, relentless drumming, and powerful vocals. The lyrics deal with themes of death, fear, and the struggles of life. Panic Prayer is a must-listen for fans of death metal and a testament to Inhuman Condition’s talent and musicianship.

