“EPA regulations for military range”: Tips for Discussing Joint Base Cape Cod’s Machine Gun Range with the EPA

EPA Expands Public Comment Period for Proposed Machine Gun Range on Joint Base Cape Cod

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expanded the ways the public can comment on a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod. The agency will now accept written, voicemail, and in-person comments on the project. This decision was made due to the high levels of public interest in the proposed machine gun range.

The Massachusetts Army National Guard has proposed a multi-purpose machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod. However, the EPA has made an initial determination that this project has the potential to contaminate the Cape’s sole source aquifer and create a significant public health hazard. After a comprehensive evaluation of the design and operations of the proposed machine gun range, the agency issued a draft determination.

A public hearing on the draft determination will be held in Sandwich on May 24. Interested parties may submit comments in person at the public hearing, by leaving voice messages, or by sending emails to R1SSAComments@epa.gov. Public comments will be accepted through June 26 before the agency issues its final determination.

Individuals with accessibility or translation requests may contact Melanson.Kate@epa.gov for assistance. The meeting and public hearing will be live-streamed via Zoom, but public comments will not be accepted over Zoom. The agency anticipates high interest in the public hearing and encourages interested parties to participate.

At the conclusion of the public comment period, the agency’s regional administrator will send a recommended conclusion to the agency’s administrator. If the project is still determined to be a significant public health hazard, the draft determination may become final. If it is made final, no commitment of federal financial assistance through a grant, contract, loan guarantee, or otherwise may be allowed.

To learn more about the EPA’s information on the Cape Cod Sole Source Aquifer, visit their website at https://www3.epa.gov/region1/eco/drinkwater/capecod.html. EPA documents about the draft determination can also be found on this website.

In conclusion, the EPA has expanded the public comment period for a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod. The agency has made an initial determination that the project may contaminate the Cape’s sole source aquifer and create a significant public health hazard. Interested parties may submit comments in person at the public hearing, by leaving voice messages, or by sending emails to R1SSAComments@epa.gov. The public comment period will close on June 26, and the agency will issue its final determination after reviewing all public comments.

News Source : Denise Coffey

Source Link :How to talk to the EPA about machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod/