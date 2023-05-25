EPD names officers in shooting of Samuel Curry Jr.

Samuel Curry Jr. : EPD names officers involved in shooting of Samuel Curry Jr.

The officers involved in the shooting on East Louisiana Street from May 17 have been identified by the Evansville Police Department. Officer Cole Miles and Detective John Montgomery have returned to duty after a three-day administrative leave. The incident began when 36-year-old Samuel Curry Jr. was pulled over at the Sunoco Gas Station. According to officials, Curry displayed a gun, and the officers fired multiple shots at him. Curry was not injured and was subsequently arrested. He is now facing several charges, including felony intimidation. WFIE holds the copyright for this information.

