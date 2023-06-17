Ephemerol Returns: Live Performance at Zebulon, Los Angeles on June 16th, 2023

More Ephemerol – Live at Zebulon; Los Angeles, CA 6/16/23

On June 16th, 2023, More Ephemerol performed a memorable show at Zebulon in Los Angeles. The atmosphere was electric as the band took to the stage and began to play their unique blend of experimental and electronic music.

The setlist included fan favorites like “Neon Dreams,” “Digital Ocean,” and “Echoes in the Abyss,” as well as some new tracks that had never been played live before. The crowd was enthusiastic and responsive, cheering and dancing along to every beat.

One of the standout moments of the night was during the performance of “Synapse Symphony,” when the band brought out a group of dancers to perform an intricate routine that perfectly matched the music. It was a mesmerizing display that left the audience in awe.

Overall, More Ephemerol’s performance at Zebulon was a true highlight of the year for electronic music fans in Los Angeles. The band’s innovative sound and captivating stage presence made for an unforgettable experience that left everyone wanting more.

More Ephemerol Zebulon Los Angeles Live music Concerts