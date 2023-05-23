Epidermolysis bullosa SEO keyword: Butterfly skin disease: What is Butterfly Skin, also referred to as Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Graeme Souness to Swim English Channel for a Life Free of Pain

Graeme Souness, the former football player and manager, has announced that he will swim the English Channel to raise awareness and funds for DEBRA’s A Life Free of Pain and an associated rare skin condition. The 70-year-old, who played for Liverpool and Scotland in the eighties before managing the Reds in the nineties, will complete the 21-mile swim with Andy Grist, the father of a 14-year-old girl with epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

EB is a painful genetic skin-blistering condition that can be known as ‘butterfly skin’. It causes skin to blister and tear easily on the hands and feet or, in severe cases, any part of the body, including the eyes and internal organs. Isla Grist, who has had the condition since birth, is in frequent-to-constant pain, needing to be wrapped head-to-toe in bandages. She does not have functioning fingers and needs to take 17 drugs, including ketamine, every day for the excruciating pain of having her bandages changed. Going to the toilet is a struggle and she cannot dress herself.

Souness, who has kept in good shape since his final managerial job with Newcastle in 2006, has taken up the challenge after befriending Isla. He described EB as “the cruellest, nastiest disease” and said that “this is a very special young lady you’re in the company of, she really is, and I am… she gets me in tears every time I’m in her company.”

DEBRA’s A Life Free of Pain is aiming to raise £5m by the end of 2023 to develop treatments that will enable people to live free from the pain of EB. Souness is hoping to raise £1.1m for the charity. Those wishing to donate can do so on the DEBRA website.

There is no cure for EB, so treatment aims to relieve symptoms and prevent complications or infections. It can take hours per week to dress scabs and blisters. Andy Grist said of his daughter’s condition: “It’s hard for Isla, the blisters she’s got all over her body and the raw skin. Up to half her body is not covered in skin. It not only affects the external parts of the skin you can see, it affects the internal linings as well, and that’s blistering and tearing of the skin inside your throat and the like and it’s relentless. It just doesn’t stop.”

Souness’ swim is due to take place on 18 June. The former footballer is hoping to raise awareness of EB and the need for research into treatments that will alleviate the symptoms of this debilitating condition.

News Source : William Mata

Source Link :What is Epidermolysis bullosa, also known as ‘butterfly skin’?/