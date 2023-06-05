“Equestrian Daughter”: Exclusive: Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Equestrian Daughter Grace, 13, Resembles Him the Most Among His Four Children

Mark Wahlberg Shares Work Ethic with Daughter Pursuing Equestrian Career

Mark Wahlberg, the famous actor and father, recently shared that his 13-year-old daughter Grace shares his work ethic as she pursues a career in equestrianism. Speaking with PEOPLE on Saturday at The Current in Boston’s Seaport, where his sport utility gear brand, MUNICIPAL, has a pop-up shop, Wahlberg revealed that Grace is “the most like me” out of his four children.

Wahlberg explained that his daughter has taken up equestrianism and is now aiming to be a Grand Prix Jumper. “She works out now. She’s an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She’s got to train,” he said. He added that Grace’s dedication to her training and her passion for the sport has inspired his other children to also start pursuing their interests.

Wahlberg shared that Grace’s work ethic is impressive. “She does not mess around. If you’ve even think about getting her there late or missing something, it’s a big problem,” he said. He also revealed that he calls her every morning before she heads to the barn to train.

Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have four children together, including Grace, Brendan, 14, Michael, 17, and Ella, 19. The family recently moved from Los Angeles to Nevada to allow their children to pursue their interests. Wahlberg shared with E! News in April that “Everybody is thriving there, it’s been great.”

Wahlberg’s admiration for his daughter’s work ethic is a testament to the importance of dedication and hard work in achieving success. Grace’s passion for equestrianism and her commitment to her training is inspiring, and her father’s support and encouragement will undoubtedly help her achieve her goals.

In a world that often glorifies talent over hard work, it is refreshing to see a parent recognize and celebrate the value of dedication and perseverance. Wahlberg’s words serve as a reminder that success is not just about talent, but also about the effort and hard work put into achieving one’s goals.

As Grace continues to pursue her passion for equestrianism, she will undoubtedly face challenges and setbacks. However, with her father’s work ethic and support, along with her own dedication and perseverance, she will be well-equipped to overcome any obstacles and achieve her dreams.

In conclusion, Mark Wahlberg’s admiration for his daughter’s work ethic and dedication to her training is a testament to the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success. Grace’s passion for equestrianism and her commitment to her training is inspiring, and her father’s support and encouragement will undoubtedly help her achieve her goals. As she continues to pursue her passion, she serves as a reminder to us all that success is not just about talent, but also about the effort and hard work put into achieving one’s goals.

Mark Wahlberg family Grace Wahlberg Celebrity parenting Father-daughter bond Equestrian sports

News Source : Megan Johnson, Angela Andaloro

Source Link :Mark Wahlberg Says Equestrian Daughter Grace, 13, Is the ‘Most Like Me’ of His Four Kids (Exclusive)/