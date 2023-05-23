“Equine therapy for breast cancer patients”: Horses Have Provided Me with Therapy During Breast Cancer Treatment, Says Jessica Harrington

Horses Have Been My Therapy: Trainer Jessica Harrington Continues Treatment for Breast Cancer

Jessica Harrington, the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer, has revealed that horses have been her therapy as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer. The 76-year-old was diagnosed in October 2020 and will have only her second runner in the Epsom Derby on 3 June when Sprewell lines up.

Harrington, who is based in Kildare, Ireland, said, “The horses really have been a massive help to me, and I’m really lucky to have a massive support team here. I hope that I’ll be out and about again very shortly.”

Despite her illness, Harrington has continued to work and train her horses with the help of her daughters Kate and Emma and her son-in-law. She says that getting out every single day to look at the horses has been the best therapy she could have had.

Harrington’s only two Classic victories came with Alpha Centauri in the Irish 1000 Guineas in 2018 and Magical Lagoon in last year’s Irish Oaks. Her only runner in the Derby was in 2020, when Gold Maze finished ninth. She has also enjoyed success over the jumps, winning the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Sizing John and finishing second in the 2019 Grand National with Magic Of Light.

Sprewell, Harrington’s Derby hopeful, won over a mile at Naas in March and in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown this month. Harrington is delighted with the horse’s performance and says that he has been unfazed by everything so far. She hopes that he will continue to perform well and give her a chance of winning the Epsom Derby.

“It would be very special to win the Epsom Derby – it’s on the bucket list to get a tick. It’s great to go there with a horse that’s got a chance and it’s very exciting,” Harrington said.

Despite her excitement, Harrington is likely to watch the Derby from home as she continues her treatment and rehabilitation. However, she remains positive and determined to beat her illness. “Things are great, and I’m lucky enough to have finished the worst part of it now that the chemo is done. We’re moving on to the next stage now, and it’ll take a bit longer,” she said.

Harrington’s story is an inspiration to many, showing that even when facing a life-threatening illness, it is possible to remain positive and focused on the things that matter. Her love of horses has kept her motivated and given her a reason to keep going, and she is grateful for the support of her family and colleagues.

As she continues her treatment, Harrington’s hope is that she will soon be able to return to the sport that she loves and continue to train horses to the best of her ability. With her positive attitude and determination, there is no doubt that she will achieve her goals and inspire others along the way.

News Source : BBC Sport

Source Link :Jessica Harrington: Horses have been my ‘therapy’ during breast cancer treatment/