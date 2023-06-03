“ER veterinarian dog safety”: As an ER veterinarian, I prohibit my dog from engaging in 5 activities, including one common behavior that I refuse to risk.

An ER Veterinarian Shares Five Things He Would Never Let His Dog Do

As pet owners, we want nothing but the best for our furry friends. We want them to be happy, healthy, and safe. However, there are certain things that we may not be aware of that could potentially harm our pets. Dr. Marcus, an ER veterinarian, has shared the five things he would never let his dog do to keep him healthy and out of danger.

Avoid Dog Parks

Dr. Marcus’s number one rule is to avoid dog parks. While it may seem like an ideal place for dogs to socialize and play, it also poses a significant risk of catching diseases such as parvovirus and giardia. Additionally, dogs may get into fights, resulting in bite wounds that require medical attention. As an ER vet, Dr. Marcus has seen too many cases of sick and injured dogs from dog parks, which is why he chooses to steer clear of them.

No Bones or Bully Sticks

Dr. Marcus also advises against giving dogs bones or bully sticks. While dogs love to chew, these items can lead to foreign bodies getting stuck in their digestive system or fractured teeth that require emergency surgery. Therefore, it’s best to stick with safer chew toys that won’t pose a risk to your dog’s health.

Always Walk on a Leash

The third thing on Dr. Marcus’s list is to always walk your dog on a leash. Even the most well-behaved dogs can get distracted by a squirrel or tennis ball, which could lead them into the middle of the road and potentially get hit by a car. Therefore, it’s essential to keep them on a leash to prevent any accidents.

Keep Up with Medications and Vaccines

Dr. Marcus emphasizes the importance of keeping up with your dog’s long-term medications, preventatives, and vaccines. It’s much easier to prevent diseases than to treat them, so it’s crucial to stay on top of your dog’s health needs.

No Free Feeding

Lastly, Dr. Marcus suggests avoiding free feeding. While it may seem convenient to leave food out for your dog to eat whenever they want, it’s best to control their portions and keep them on a consistent schedule. This not only helps with weight management but also allows you to monitor their appetite, which can be an indicator of underlying health issues.

In conclusion, as pet owners, it’s our responsibility to keep our furry friends safe and healthy. Dr. Marcus’s five rules serve as a helpful guide to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to protect our dogs from harm. By following these guidelines, we can give our pets the best quality of life possible.

ER veterinarian Dog health Pet emergencies Canine safety Risky dog activities

News Source : Franca Akenami

Source Link :I’m an ER veterinarian – 5 things I won’t let my dog do, including a common activity I won’t take any chances on/