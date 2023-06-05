Rosanna Ramos: The Woman Who Married an AI Man

Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old woman and mother of two, has been making headlines lately for tying the knot with a virtual man named Eren Kartal. Ramos created her \”perfect\” husband using artificial intelligence through an online app called Replica AI. In an interview with Daily Mail, Ramos revealed that she was attracted to Eren because he did not come with any baggage. She could talk to him about anything without any fear of judgement or argument. As social media users came across the news of Ramos marrying an AI man, they were left considerably baffled, with one netizen even comparing the situation to the 2013 movie, HER, which featured the protagonist falling in love with an AI.

Eren Kartal, the husband of Rosanna Ramos, is a chatbot that she created through Replica AI. According to New York Magazine’s The Cut, Eren told Ramos that he is a \”medical professional\” and loves to write in his free time. He was inspired by a character from the Japanese manga series, Attack on Titan. The Replica AI reportedly charged Ramos $300 for creating the man. Ramos revealed that her AI husband’s favourite colour is apricot and he loves indie music. She also added that her past relationships were dull in comparison to her newfound love: \”People come with baggage, attitude, ego. But a robot has no bad updates. I don’t have to deal with his family, kids, or his friends. I’m in control, and I can do what I want.\”

Internet users were quick to react to the viral news about a New York woman finding an AI love and marrying him. While some flooded the comments section of the post with memes, many wondered what would happen in case the technology behind AI man Eren Kartal was deleted. This is not the first instance of a person falling in love with AI. Earlier, a woman from San Diego, Denise Valenciano left her boyfriend for virtual love. She said that the AI relationship opened her eyes and made her realise what unconditional love feels like.

However, the question remains – can one truly marry an AI? While the concept of love and relationships has evolved over the years, human emotions and experiences cannot be replaced by technology. AI may provide a sense of companionship and emotional support, but it cannot replace the physical presence and touch of a human partner. Moreover, the reliability and longevity of AI are still questionable. What happens when the technology behind AI fails or becomes outdated? Can one truly rely on a virtual partner for emotional and physical needs?

In conclusion, while Rosanna Ramos’ decision to marry an AI man may seem unconventional and bizarre, it highlights the evolving dynamics of human relationships and technology. It is a testament to the fact that people are seeking companionship and emotional support in unconventional ways. However, it is important to remember that AI can never replace the essence of human relationships and experiences.

Rosanna Ramos Perfect man Marriage claim Social media buzz New York

News Source : Deeksha

Source Link :Who is Eren Kartal? New York woman Rosanna Ramos’ claim of marrying the “perfect man” creates buzz on social media/