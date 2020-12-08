Eric Almony Death -Dead – Obituary : Eric Almony has Died .

Eric Almony has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Renae Almony 12 hrs · This is hard to post…. but I’ve been getting so many calls and texts. Last night Eric was in an accident. Him and his dad were on their way home driving on Bells mill. Unfortunately, he lost control and wrecked. Eric passed away. Tom is in the hospital and will be for a while. We are hopeful he’ll make a full recovery. We are asking for lots of prayer. Our hearts are broken and the words are hard to find. Just know that I love all of you and thank you for your support. I may not get back to you right away but just know I’m touched and forever grateful we have so many great people in our life.