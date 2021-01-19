Eric Baumgartner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eric Baumgartner has Died.
Eric Baumgartner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Brian Harvey 17h · Didnt wanna see that 1st thing in the morning. Rip Eric Baumgartner
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.