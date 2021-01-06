Eric Dickey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eric Jerome Dickey, bestselling author and chronicler of Black life has Died .

Eric Jerome Dickey, bestselling author and chronicler of Black life has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Eric Jerome Dickey, bestselling author and chronicler of Black life, has died at age 59. https://t.co/QHR0Ebtajf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

MSNBC @MSNBC Eric Jerome Dickey, bestselling author and chronicler of Black life, has died at age 59.