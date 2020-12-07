Eric Dinkens Death -Dead – Obituary : former Culpeper football coach Eric Dinkens has Died .

former Culpeper football coach Eric Dinkens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Culpeper County Ftball @culpeper_fb It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of former Culpeper football coach Eric Dinkens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dinkens family. May he rest in peace. W.I.N.

