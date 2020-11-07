Eric Ferrell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Makeup Artist Eric Ferrell has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.



Eric Ferrell has died, according to a statement posted online on November 7 . 2020. We are so sad with the news that the legendary makeup artist Eric Ferrell has passed away Farrell was responsible for the most iconic looks not only for Brandy but for artists like Aaliyah, Kelly Rowland and Solange. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. BRANDY LEGION wrote on social media .

We are so sad with the news that the legendary makeup artist Eric Ferrell has passed away 💔 Farrell was responsible for the most iconic looks not only for Brandy but for artists like Aaliyah, Kelly Rowland and Solange. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/qW2ehPQNiG — BRANDY LEGION (@BrandyLegion) November 7, 2020

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Dom @domnaomi_ wrote Eric Ferrell was a true visionary when it came to this makeup thing. When I found his IG page last year I was so excited!! The mans work is BEAUTIFUL. His work is what you put on your mood boards Loudly crying face I never had the courage to message him and now he’s gone…. My first official fancam I was nervous while editing it I added some of my favorite music videos of Aaliyah’s makeup done by the late great #EricFerrell #RIPEricFerrell this is part one of my video enjoy made wit love 💙💙💖💖❤️👑🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/il3FZARiMV— 👑M$ JingleBell$ ❄️☃️ (@HeKeepsMeShakin) November 7, 2020💔🕊RIP Eric Ferrell 💔🕊 Eric was the one that created Aaliyah’s iconic makeup looks. Looks that spawned a campaign to get Babygirl a MAC collection. Eric you painted her so beautifully. You will be missed. https://t.co/bIOPIEH1UE— Aaliyah For MAC (@AaliyahForMac) November 7, 2020the writer Derrith @jusderrith wrote Eric Ferrell rest easy my friend your journey has come to an end you will live forever in our hearts you are now with @AaliyahHaughton Chris,Tot,Tot and Eric you gave the industry what it needed and gave us the chance to love you

I always remember the fact that Eric Ferrell couldn’t make that shoot for “Rock The boat” because he had @MacyGraysLife “I try” video, and ever since then that song hit differently. It hits very differently today! #RIPericferrell— J≡☈☈on Coutu☈≡™ (@JerronCOUTURE) November 7, 2020

The picture w/ #AALIYAH, her hairstylist Eric Foreman&Make-up artist Eric Ferrell hit different now who recently just passed unexpectedly OUT OF NOWHERE are all GONE! He’s in Heaven among them. 💔💔😔😕☹🙁🙏🏽🕊😇 My condolences 2 her friends, love ones&every1 affected 2 his Life— PARIS (@PDanceMusic) November 7, 2020

miguel dope Fenty wroteI really hope that we get the full fact on what happen to Eric Ferrell ? I still can’t believe this happening 2020 has been the worst year ever. Every time it’s Always bad news happening

#SaturdayThoughts #Aaliyah fans I’m sad 2 find out Make-Up&Hair Stylist Eric Ferrell that did her Iconic Timeless looks recently just passed! The thought that another person GONE in 2020 unexpectedly! 💔🙏🏽😔😦😧🕊 He was apart of the Dream Team now reunited in Heaven w/ Baby Girl— PARIS (@PDanceMusic) November 7, 2020