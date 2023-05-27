Eric Frankenstein SEO keyword: Creature Commandos.: Who is Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos?

Eric Frankenstein: The New Take on a Classic Monster in DC’s Creature Commandos

The idea of a team of classic Universal Monsters coming together to fight for what’s right is not uncommon in genre fiction. The vampire, werewolf, mummy, Gill-man, or Frankenstein’s Monster has come so far from their initial introduction. The upcoming Max animated series Creature Commandos will bring new versions of the old-fashioned horrors to the new frontier of the DCU, including a take on Frankenstein named Eric.

Frankenstein; or the Modern Prometheus is the foundational text of the science fiction genre. Mary Shelly spent more than two years crafting the story, and it went on to have a tremendous impact. Although the story entered the public domain in 1931, the familiar green-skinned iteration of the monster that comes to most people’s minds is owned by Universal. There have been countless takes on the character, including multiple from DC Comics.

Who is Eric Frankenstein?

There is no DC Comics character called Eric Frankenstein. The name appears to be entirely new. However, the Creature Commandos have featured two versions of Frankenstein’s Monster and at least four discrete iterations in the broader DC Comics continuity. The original team featured Pvt. Elliot “Lucky” Taylor, who would later come to be known as Patchwork. Taylor was once a normal Marine fighting in World War II. He was known for his substantial height and tremendous physical strength. Taylor tragically stepped on a landmine, destroying most of his body and leaving him with several mortal wounds. Lucky was carefully reconstructed by the super-soldier program Project M, which turned him into a towering beast composed of dead tissue. He became practically indestructible, and his strength grew exponentially. Unfortunately, the operation took his vocal cords, leaving him to communicate through grunts. Taylor served with the first iteration of the Creature Commandos.

DC Comics also has a direct adaptation of Frankenstein’s Monster, simply known as Frankenstein. DC’s Frankenstein has undergone several redesigns, but the version that works with the new Creature Commandos follows a traditional storyline. Frank was created by Victor Frankenstein sometime in the 1800s. He was built from disinterred body parts and animated with the blood of an immortal alien. Shortly after he was discovered, Frank was recruited by a secretive organization called the Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive (S.H.A.D.E.). Frank worked for S.H.A.D.E. throughout World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Frank became the leader of the Creature Commandos. He even joined Justice League Dark and formed a team to defeat the alien that helped create him. Eric Frankenstein will likely be most reminiscent of Frankenstein, but a combination of Frank and Lucky isn’t unlikely.

When did Eric Frankenstein First Appear in DC Comics?

Though Eric Frankenstein isn’t a DC Comics character, Frankenstein’s Monster has several debuts. Pvt. Taylor first appeared in Weird War Tales #93, which hit shelves in 1980. The series was an anthology of war stories with supernatural elements. Taylor was introduced alongside the original Creature Commando lineup. He was created by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. The character has since appeared as Patchwork in a few DC cartoons.

Frankenstein’s production history is a bit more unique. The first DC Frankenstein was introduced in 1948 as a minor Batman villain. Time-traveling professor Carter Nichols brings Batman and Robin back in time to learn the true story of Frankenstein. The monster, known as Ivan for unknown reasons, sacrifices his life to destroy Frankenstein’s lab. He was reintroduced in 1973 as “Spawn of Frankenstein,” a monster pursued by Doctor Thirteen and The Phantom Stranger. The modern version, which led the new Creature Commandos, was created in 2005 by Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnke. The Agents of S.H.A.D.E. storyline began in 2011 and continues to this day.

Who is Playing Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos?

Eric Frankenstein is set to be portrayed by David Harbour. Harbour is a hugely in-demand performer at the moment. He’s been in the industry since the early 2000s, but his biggest breakthrough was his career-defining role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. Harbour hasn’t appeared in a DC project yet, but he’s no stranger to superhero cinema. In 2019, he took on the role of Hellboy in the 2019 remake. Though that film was poorly received, Harbour’s performance in the role was seen as a diamond in the rough. He appears in the MCU as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the superhero Red Guardian. Bizarrely, he has played with the story before in the 2019 surrealist comedy Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. He portrays David Harbour III and David Harbour Jr., the latter of whom portrays Victor Frankenstein in the title play.

Eric Frankenstein is a new name for a familiar character. Fans should be expecting a new take on a monster who has been around since the 19th century. The comics have a deep well of possible source material for the upcoming DCU debut of the Creature Commandos.

