Eric Freeman Death -Dead – Obituary : Eric Freeman has Died .
Eric Freeman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Ian Chappell pays tribute to former teammate Eric Freeman, who has passed away at the age of 76.https://t.co/8quCqRwKy2
— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) December 14, 2020
