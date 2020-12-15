Eric Freeman Death -Obituary – Dead : Adelaide premiership player Eric Freeman has Died .

Adelaide premiership player Eric Freeman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

SANFL is mourning the passing of Port Adelaide premiership player Eric Freeman and extends its best wishes to his friends and family. Posted by SANFL on Monday, December 14, 2020

SANFL 20 hrs · SANFL is mourning the passing of Port Adelaide premiership player Eric Freeman and extends its best wishes to his friends and family.

Tributes

David Rogers wrote

As much as I dont like Port I always admired Eric for his outstanding ability on the the football and cricket field. All round great sportsman and South Australian. RIP.

Brian Thomas wrote

A true gentleman a allround Sportsman he played with class whether football – Port Magpies or cricket – State & Tests – a true Port Adelaide person – gone too soon – RIP Eric & sincere condolences to his family – 1944 to 2020

Michael McMahon wrote

Very much loved football player. My brother Pat wore Eric Freeman number 18 jumper and I wore Geoff Motley’s number 17. Eric was both a gifted footballer and Australian cricketer.

Darren Cameron wrote

I had his number 18 on my magpies gurnsey as a little kid at alberton oval games with my father. Condolences to Eric’s family.

Ian George Kinsman wrote

My family intensely disliked Port Adelaide but we admired Eric for his footy and cricket skills. In later years we discovered he was a champion bloke as well. R.I.P. Eric

Don Crook wrote

So sad

A real gentle man.

Loved talking to him about the old days when our kids were at cricket training.

Loved his old hat he always wore.

Our sincere condolences to the whole family.

Don & Debbie Crook

Ian Heath wrote

“Fritzy” Freeman. My favourite sportsman of the period. A full forward for Port Adelaide of the highest order, and a fine cricket all rounder for South Australia and Australia. And you’re right Bruce, he was with the State Bank. RIP Eric.

I was in primary school in the Riverland and the SANFL sent some players up to show us some skills in the late 60’s. Port were represented by Eric Freeman. His kicking was fantastic. Barracked for Port ever since.

Rod Greenhalgh wrote

Really enjoyed our time working together while Eric was at Lacrosse SA. Thoughts are with family and friends. R.I.P.

Andrew Montesi wrote

A great bloke and coach who I was lucky to play under as a junior cricketer. So sad and condolences to Michelle and the family.

Warwick Cook wrote

As a young football obsessed child Fritz was my first real life hero/idol. Used to go to bed at night wearing my itchy woolen number 18 guernsey clutching my plastic footy. Too young to understand why he went away as a cricketer at the expense of being out with my beloved Maggies. Fully understood the significance once I was a bit older. Couple that with the excitement felt on the days he would arrive at TPS on his SBSA rounds – larger than life in my eyes. An indelible impression left on me and, as all these other posts testify, many, many people through the course of your life. The ultimate testament to the quality of a person. Vale Eric Freeman a life well lived. Codolenses to the family who were privileged to share the love of, with and by this man.

Fergus Mackinnon wrote

Even as a bulldogs fan I respected Eric Freeman. If I remember correctly he came out to our primary school in Smithfield Plains with Russell Ebert back in early 70s. Absolute gentleman .

Marcia Evans wrote

My hero as a young Port supporter. I had his photo up on my wall & he was much loved. That was in the days of the real Magpies.

