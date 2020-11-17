Eric Hall Death -Dead : Eric Hall: Legendary former football agent has died at 73 .

Eric Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“SkyNews on Twitter: “Eric Hall: Legendary former football agent has died at 73 ”

Eric Hall: Legendary former football agent has died at 73 https://t.co/0SV51y8Tmk — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 17, 2020

Tributes

Just heard about Eric Hall passing away. Not seen him in a while but we shared many laughs over the years. A true old school gent, marvellous raconteur and honestly one of the funniest people I have ever met. A very sad day. I will monster miss you Bubbalah. ❤ — Neg (@NegDupree) November 17, 2020

@dotunadebayo @bbc5live I think the India national team played Leyton Orient in a friendly around 15 years ago. Over the years the O’s have had some odd friendlies – Wales, Jamiaca, Real Valladoid and a Palestine team – which was disrupted by protesters after just 4 minutes. — topicalcomedian Peter Merre aka Princess Nut Nuts (@topicalcomedian) November 17, 2020

@dotunadebayo @bbc5live also RIP Eric Hall. A regular at the world famous Pellici’s cafe in Bethnal Green Road over the years. Didn’t look too well last time I saw him there, which must have been over a year ago because of lockdown.

Best, Pete — topicalcomedian Peter Merre aka Princess Nut Nuts (@topicalcomedian) November 17, 2020

RIP Eric Hall. Here’s a clip when Eric Hall insisted McDonald’s Kid Scott Parker needed an agent.

VIDEO: https://t.co/GSTPWK7Kv9 His catchphrase was #MonsterMonster and he was a larger than life character loved by the media. pic.twitter.com/EVPcX169RQ — Retro Football (@RetroFootball90) November 17, 2020

Neil Drysdale wrote

Eric Hall was the monster of all monsters in the sporting agent stakes. This man worked with everybody from Elton John to Paul Gascoigne, Terry Venables to Queen and the Sex Pistols to Marc Bolan. Larger than larger than life!

Danny Kelly wrote

RIP Eric Hall, PR to T Rex, Queen and the Sex Pistols, and the first high profile football agent. On a radio show we did together he said “some men are built like a Greek god; Danny is built like a Greek restaurant!” Larger than life, bubala!