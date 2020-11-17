Eric Hall Death -Dead : Eric Hall: Legendary former football agent has died at 73 .

By | November 17, 2020
0 Comment

Eric Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“SkyNews on Twitter: “Eric Hall: Legendary former football agent has died at 73 ”

Tributes 

Neil Drysdale wrote
Eric Hall was the monster of all monsters in the sporting agent stakes. This man worked with everybody from Elton John to Paul Gascoigne, Terry Venables to Queen and the Sex Pistols to Marc Bolan. Larger than larger than life!

Danny Kelly wrote
RIP Eric Hall, PR to T Rex, Queen and the Sex Pistols, and the first high profile football agent. On a radio show we did together he said “some men are built like a Greek god; Danny is built like a Greek restaurant!” Larger than life, bubala!

