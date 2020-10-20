Eric Lane Death – Dead : Eric Lane Obituary : @NHRA nitro crew chief was killed in a roadside incident in Texas.

By | October 20, 2020
0 Comment

Eric Lane Death – Dead : Eric Lane Obituary : @NHRA nitro crew chief was killed in a roadside incident in Texas.

@NHRA nitro crew chief Eric Lane was killed in a roadside incident in Texas, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Drag Illustrated on Twitter: “Some incredibly tragic news to pass along. @NHRA nitro crew chief Eric Lane was killed in a roadside incident in Texas Monday night. We join the racing community in sending our thoughts and prayers to Lane’s family, friends and teammates. ”

Tributes 

 Chris Blair wrote 

Very, very sad. Eric, or as many of us knew him from his nickname, was one of the nicest people in the pit area. He worked his way up to the top of the sport. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and team.
Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Eric Lane Death – Dead : Eric Lane Obituary : @NHRA nitro crew chief was killed in a roadside incident in Texas.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.