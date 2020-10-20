Eric Lane Death – Dead : Eric Lane Obituary : @NHRA nitro crew chief was killed in a roadside incident in Texas.

@NHRA nitro crew chief Eric Lane was killed in a roadside incident in Texas, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Drag Illustrated on Twitter: “Some incredibly tragic news to pass along. @NHRA nitro crew chief Eric Lane was killed in a roadside incident in Texas Monday night. We join the racing community in sending our thoughts and prayers to Lane’s family, friends and teammates. ”

Tributes

Absolutely crushed to learn about the passing of Eric Lane – simply known as “Hop”. Gone WAY too early. #RaceInPeaceHop — THE Timing Block (@NHRAOrangeBlock) October 20, 2020

It is with regret that we report the passing of Eric Lane, who was killed Monday evening. #DragRacingNews – https://t.co/MHr5SgTyPL pic.twitter.com/peuKosOVN2 — Competition Plus (@competitionplus) October 20, 2020

Chris Blair wrote

Very, very sad. Eric, or as many of us knew him from his nickname, was one of the nicest people in the pit area. He worked his way up to the top of the sport. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and team.