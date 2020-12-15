Eric Lemke Death -Obituary – Dead : English teacher Eric Lemke has Died .

English teacher Eric Lemke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

GE Athletic Boosters Club 17 hrs · GE Booster family, If you haven’t heard the news, It is with deep sorrow that I share with you that one of our teachers, English teacher Eric Lemke, passed away. Mr. Lemke was a longtime educator at Glenbard East and an important member of our school community. Mr Lemke was also a wrestling coach and very well respected among the team and his peers. Our condolences to the entire Lemke family, wrestling family and GE family.

Source: (20+) Glenbard East Booster Club | Facebook

Tributes

Jennifer Elaine wrote

It was an awful email and phone call to receive yesterday as my son was sitting here with three other classmates finalizing their AP English essay due last night for Mr. Lemke

Chris Leonard wrote

Tragic loss. He will be missed. God Bless his family.

Deanna Breen wrote

We are heartbroken over this news in our home. My son has wonderful memories of his wrestling time with Mr Lemke. He graduated in 2019. This news hit him hard.

Peace be with him and his family.

#lemkestrong

Amy Ruhter McMillan wrote

About an hour before the call, I had literally just emailed Mr. Lemke to ask if we could bring his family a meal because my son had mentioned he’d told his AP English class he wasn’t doing well last week. It is heartbreaking