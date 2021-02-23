Eric Maes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eric Maes has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s office say they can’t reveal details about Eric Maes’ death because prosecutors dropped charges against him after he was found “medically incapacitated” following jail suicide attempt. He was facing 1st-degree murder & kidnapping https://www.crimeonline.com/2021/02/22/breaking-arizona-dad-who-allegedly-killed-ex-during-amber-alert-kidnapping-has-died-mystery-surrounds-jailhouse-suicide/

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.

Condolences,

Kelli Cornell Blair

Are Freakin kidding me!!!He commits murder and then kidnaps his child, then gets caught and leaves 2 babies without their mother and her cried boo hoo pity party or me and tries to commit suicide AND GET OFF OF THIS CHARGES WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THOUGH PICTURE AND THE COURT SYSTEM THERE. PUT HIM UNDER A 5150 LOCKDOWN UNTIL HIS TRIAL AND LET THE JURY HANG HIM.

UNFREAKINBELIEVEABLE

Michael Frantz

This must be a joke or fake news. A murder released because he tried to kill himself and charges dismissed because his parents asked that they be. Holy hell!!!

Jacque Yungkans

Another example of his being let off the hook because the prosecutor wanted to show “compassion and mercy”! Now he is treated like any other patient with respect and ability for his family to see him and say goodbye. Where is the justice in that? #justiceforBrittany. He had no respect, no compassion, and no mercy for Brittany when he aimed the van at her running her over and killing her ! Her family was not able to say goodbye to her because he killed her.

Teri Wright

I am still waiting to hear his TOD… there’s zero effs given for what Eric did. He admitted he was on meth that day he did this . He’s got a lengthy history of DV. Prayers to Brittany’s family