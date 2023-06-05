Eric Newsome Passes Away in Tragic Motorcycle Accident on Highway 17 – Obituary from Mount Pleasant, SC







Eric Newsome Mount Pleasant SC Obituary

Eric Newsome, a resident of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away on June 12, 2021, at the age of 32. He was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

Eric was born on August 24, 1988, in Charleston, SC. He graduated from Wando High School in 2006 and went on to attend Clemson University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, Eric worked as an engineer for several companies in the Charleston area.

Eric was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed spending his free time riding and exploring the Lowcountry. He was also a talented musician and played guitar in a local band.

Eric is survived by his parents, John and Mary Newsome, his sister, Emily Newsome, and his girlfriend, Samantha Davis. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service for Eric will be held at St. Andrews Church in Mount Pleasant on June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eric Newsome Memorial Fund, which will be used to support causes that Eric was passionate about.





