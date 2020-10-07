Eric Ortiz Death – Dead :  Eric Ortiz Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – AA Milne

If we’re lucky, we may have a handful of people come into our lives who, just by their very being, make our world a brighter, better place. Their’s is an inner light they freely share with us all. It motivates us to be our best selves, to be kinder, more generous, more selfless. Eric Ortiz was one of those people.

For over ten years, I had the privilege of playing music with Eric in Rendition. For over fifteen years I had the honor of calling him one of my best friends. Eric was an anomaly in the music world. A band leader who not only shared everything equitably with us (despite having to lug all the PA equipment, booking all the shows and being entitled to a leader cut) but often times, he reached into his own pocket to pay us if he had to take a day off.

He was one of the most in demand performers in all of Chicago, not because he had a great voice (he did) or was a great guitar player (he was), but because he had an uncanny way of making people feel good. To meet Eric was to instantly love him. His smile and laugh could make a stranger feel like a long lost friend and his big hugs enveloped you in a comfort seldom felt outside of one’s immediate family. He lifted up all of those fortunate enough to even spend a moment in his orbit.

Eric LOVED playing music which was apparent to anyone who ever saw him. Every performance was brimming with an unbridled passion and gratefulness for being able to do what he loved. But the thing he loved more than anything was his family. Jackie and the kids were the center of his universe and to see him with them was to see a man overflowing with joy. He was THE model of a great father and husband.

Eric made such a positive impact on his corner of the world and touched more lives in his 38 years than most could hope to in 100. He showed us that you don’t have to be in a position of great power or influence to make the world a better place. A smile, a hug, a kind word, a song is all it takes.