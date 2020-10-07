Eric Ortiz Death – Dead : Eric Ortiz Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Eric Ortiz has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 6, 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Andrew Vega wrote
This is a sad day. The world lost a very amazing person, entertainer, friend, husband and father and it will not be the same without you. He would always bring a smile to your face and when on stage he always included you into his performance and made you feel apart of it. He was able to light up and move a room with his smile. Everyone knew and loved you and you were a rock in the industry and now that you’re gone it will not be the same. You will be missed Eric Ortiz.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
David Fulton wrote
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – AA MilneIf we’re lucky, we may have a handful of people come into our lives who, just by their very being, make our world a brighter, better place. Their’s is an inner light they freely share with us all. It motivates us to be our best selves, to be kinder, more generous, more selfless. Eric Ortiz was one of those people.For over ten years, I had the privilege of playing music with Eric in Rendition. For over fifteen years I had the honor of calling him one of my best friends. Eric was an anomaly in the music world. A band leader who not only shared everything equitably with us (despite having to lug all the PA equipment, booking all the shows and being entitled to a leader cut) but often times, he reached into his own pocket to pay us if he had to take a day off.He was one of the most in demand performers in all of Chicago, not because he had a great voice (he did) or was a great guitar player (he was), but because he had an uncanny way of making people feel good. To meet Eric was to instantly love him. His smile and laugh could make a stranger feel like a long lost friend and his big hugs enveloped you in a comfort seldom felt outside of one’s immediate family. He lifted up all of those fortunate enough to even spend a moment in his orbit.Eric LOVED playing music which was apparent to anyone who ever saw him. Every performance was brimming with an unbridled passion and gratefulness for being able to do what he loved. But the thing he loved more than anything was his family. Jackie and the kids were the center of his universe and to see him with them was to see a man overflowing with joy. He was THE model of a great father and husband.Eric made such a positive impact on his corner of the world and touched more lives in his 38 years than most could hope to in 100. He showed us that you don’t have to be in a position of great power or influence to make the world a better place. A smile, a hug, a kind word, a song is all it takes.The immense emptiness I feel stems from the loss of opportunity to make more memories with my friend. But my heart is full of gratitude for the memories we made together over the last fifteen years. In those memories, that I will carry in my heart for the rest of my days, Eric’s spirit is eternal.
Thank you Eric, for sharing your gift, your love, your spirit with me. My life is better for having had you in it. Rest easy, my friend. I love you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.