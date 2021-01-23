Eric Pridding Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :fantastic Eric Pridding has Died .

fantastic Eric Pridding has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

1/3 It is with a heavy heart I write this post. Today we learnt that one of our regular volunteers and timekeeper fantastic Eric Pridding has passed away. He was always the first person to volunteer and could be relied on each week for a faultless handling of the stopwatch. — Shrewsbury parkrun (@shrewsparkrun) January 23, 2021

