Eric Richins Dead – Death – Obituary Utah : Honoring Eric Richins: Celebrating a Life of Purpose and Achievement

Remembering Eric Richins: A Life Well-Lived

Eric Richins, a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, at the age of 72. Eric was a kind, caring, and generous man who touched the lives of many people. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Early Life and Career

Eric was born on May 3, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in a loving family and had many fond memories of his childhood. Eric was a talented athlete and played basketball and football in high school. He went on to attend the University of Utah, where he earned a degree in business.

After college, Eric began his career in the finance industry. He worked for several companies, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, where he made many lifelong friends. Eric had a natural ability to connect with people and was known for his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor.

A Devoted Family Man

Eric met the love of his life, Susan, in 1972, and they were married a year later. They had three children – Jason, Jennifer, and Jessica – who were the center of their world. Eric was a devoted father who loved spending time with his children. He coached their sports teams, attended their school events, and was always there to offer guidance and support.

Community Involvement and Golf

In addition to his family and career, Eric was also passionate about giving back to his community. He volunteered for many organizations, including the United Way, the American Cancer Society, and the Boys and Girls Club. He was a member of the Rotary Club and served as president for several years. Eric believed in the importance of helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Eric was also an avid golfer and loved spending time on the course with his friends. He was a member of several golf clubs and participated in many tournaments over the years. Eric’s love for golf was contagious, and he inspired many people to take up the sport.

A Legacy of Kindness and Generosity

Eric’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the many lives he touched. He was a kind and generous man who always put others first. His selflessness, compassion, and positive attitude will be remembered by all who knew him.

In conclusion, Eric Richins was a man who lived a life well-lived. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many people. His legacy will continue to inspire others to live life with kindness, compassion, and generosity. Eric will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Eric.