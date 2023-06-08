Eric S. Clements identified as victim in Ottawa murder case

Eric S. Clements – victim : Eric S. Clements identified as victim in Ottawa murder

Eric S. Clements was identified as the man who was shot and killed on Monday evening in Ottawa, in what prosecutors are calling a premeditated murder. The alleged gunman, Nicolaus J. Phillips, has been charged with first-degree murder and could face 55 to 85 years in prison, in addition to possible charges for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Chastity A. Furar, who allegedly drove Phillips to and from the scene and supplied the murder weapon, has also been charged with first-degree murder, but is being treated as an accomplice or accessory. The killing was reportedly plotted after an exchange of digital messages between the victim and Furar, according to prosecutors. Both defendants appeared in court on Thursday for bond hearings, with Phillips weeping and needing assistance from corrections officers. A grand jury will consider the charges on June 20th, with Phillips and Furar appearing separately on June 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

News Source : Tom Collins

