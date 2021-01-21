Eric Simmons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr Eric Simmons CR has Died .

Fr Eric Simmons CR has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Fr Eric Simmons CR has died. Eric was my Spiritual Director when I was at Theological College and as wise and holy and as witty a monk as you could wish for. RIP. pic.twitter.com/KAHYafTKAl — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 21, 2021

